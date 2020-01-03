Left Menu
  Kolkata
  Updated: 03-01-2020 23:56 IST
ST professor gherao in May not because of her caste: RBU committee

The fact-finding committee of the state-run Rabindra Bharati University, formed after a Scheduled Tribe lady teacher levelled harassment charges against some students in May last year, submitted its findings on Friday and said the incident had nothing to do with her caste. Vice-Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, who had ordered inquiry into the charges levelled by Assistant Professor Saraswati Kerketta, told PTI that, as per the committee's report, "no evidence of caste-based atrocities have been found" during the five-hour gherao of Kerketta by a section of students.

However, as she was gheraoed for such a long time and stopped from coming out of her room on May 20 last year, the students would be asked to apologise to her, the VC said. He said the committee findings would now be placed before the executive council of the university.

The VC said the teacher admitted she could not discharge her duties "up to satisfaction" being the lone full-time teacher in the department and "that's why there could be some grievances among the students." "But since May 20, the lapses have been rectified and the teacher-student relationship is quite congenial," he said.

Kerketta was not available for comments. The lady teacher, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, had alleged in June last year that a section of students, belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress students union, hurled insults at her by mentioning her background and made her stand in a classroom.

The charges triggered widespread uproar as four departmental heads and three deans tendered their resignation, which was withdrawn after Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee visited the campus. An inquiry committee was then formed and Chatterjee promised speedy action after the committee submitted its findings.

