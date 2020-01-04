Left Menu
Development News Edition

Profiles of Taiwan's presidential candidates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 06:00 IST
Profiles of Taiwan's presidential candidates

Taiwan votes in presidential and parliamentary elections next Saturday, with three candidates standing for the position of president, including current leader Tsai Ing-wen who is up for re-election at the end of her first four-year term. Here are profiles of the three presidential candidates.

TSAI ING-WEN Tsai, 63, became Taiwan's first female president in 2016 following massive protests over a proposed trade pact with China that had been championed by the administration of President Ma Ying-jeou from the Kuomintang party, which favours close ties with China.

Growing up in a well-off family in Taipei, Tsai graduated with a degree in law from the island's top university before going first to Cornell and then the London School of Economics where she got her doctorate in trade law. After a career in academia, Tsai was part of the team negotiating Taiwan's entry into the World Trade Organisation and then joined the China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, which she ended up running from 2000 to 2004.

Tsai joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which favours Taiwan's formal independence, in 2004, and briefly served as a vice premier from 2006-2007. Tsai, an animal lover who frequently posts pictures of herself with cats and dogs on her social media pages, first stood for president in 2012, but lost to Ma who won a second term in office.

Since taking office China has heaped pressure on Tsai, fearing she is pushing Taiwan towards formal independence. Tsai says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, and has vowed to defend the island's democracy and liberties. Tsai says a vote for her is a vote against Taiwan becoming "a second Hong Kong" and being forced to accept a union with China under a "one country, two systems" principle. Tsai has repeatedly said Taiwan faces a life and death threat to its existence and democratic way of life from China.

HAN KUO-YU Han, 62, is the mayor of the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, and is the candidate for the Kuomintang, which once ruled mainland China before it was forced to flee to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of the Chinese civil war.

Han went to a military academy and then studied English literature at Taipei's prestigious Soochow University. In 1992, Han won election to parliament, but later dropped out of politics before re-appearing in 2017 to run for the chairmanship of the Kuomintang - which he lost - though the following year he became the party's Kaohsiung mayoral candidate.

With a strong social media presence, Han unexpectedly won the election in a city which had traditionally been a DPP stronghold, promising to boost the economy in a city hard hit by factories moving to produce in far cheaper China. Han has been combative on the campaign trail, not afraid to directly denounce media he doesn't like and accusing Tsai of being a covert supporter of Taiwan independence for refusing to call Taiwan by its Republic of China name. Tsai says this is nonsense.

Han has promised to repair ties with China, though he has also rejected "one country, two systems", and says he supports the passage of a refugee law to help protesters who have fled Hong Kong for Taiwan. JAMES SOONG

Soong, 77, is a former senior Kuomintang politician now chairman of his own organisation, the small People First Party. This is the fifth time he has stood for president or vice president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's electoral court sets election rerun for May 3 -report

A rerun of Bolivias election is set for May 3, news website El Deber reported on Friday, citing a member of the electoral court.The vote would be held almost seven months after the results of elections that handed a fourth term to Bolivias ...

Iraq's PMF says air strike targeted medics, not senior leaders -statement

Iraqs Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups said on Saturday that an air strike targeting its fighters earlier hit a convoy of medics, not senior leaders as reported in some media.Initial sources confirm that ...

US to deploy thousands of additional troops to Middle East following Soleimani's killing

The United States will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East, amid rising tensions with Iran, following airstrikes that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, informed a US defense official. Pentagon has also confirmed...

Airstrike on Iraqi Shia militia in northern Baghdad kills at least five people

Baghdad Iraq, Jan 4 SputnikANI At least five people were killed on Saturday by an airstrike on a vehicle convoy of Iraqs Shia Popular Mobilization Forces in northern Baghdad, a source in security forces told Sputnik. Earlier in the day, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020