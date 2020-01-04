Bolivia to hold presidential vote May 3: electoral tribunal

La Paz, Jan 4 (AFP) Bolivians will choose a new president on May 3, more than six months after a disputed election sparked a social revolt and the resignation of Evo Morales.

Interim leader Jeanine Anez has been overseeing a caretaker government since then, after Morales fled the country for Mexico.

The new presidential election will be "the first Sunday of May, I can let you know that much," said the vice president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Oscar Hassenteufel. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

