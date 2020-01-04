Left Menu
Kota infant deaths: Mayawati warns UP govt to maintain hospitals in state

  Updated: 04-01-2020 14:27 IST
  Created: 04-01-2020 14:27 IST
Kota infant deaths: Mayawati warns UP govt to maintain hospitals in state
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Citing the case of deaths of over 100 infants in a government-run hospital in Kota, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday warned the Uttar Pradesh government and said appropriate steps should be taken to maintain the hospitals in the state. "After learning a lesson from the painful death of many children in Gorakhpur in UP, the government should be very cautious and should maintain its hospitals. Otherwise, it will not take any time to be like Rajasthan," Mayawati tweeted.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Congress does not seem to be sensitive about the death of innocent infants. "The death of about 105 innocent children in Kota in the Congress Government of Rajasthan is very worrying. But the Congress and their government do not even seem sensitive about this. It would have been good if in this case, democratic institutions would come forward and fulfill their constitutional responsibility," Mayawati tweeted.

BSP president had earlier demanded that CM Gehlot be dismissed and replaced by a new dispensation, claiming that otherwise more women will lose their children. As per a government report, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in Kota in December last year. Following the incident, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has come under fire from the BJP and other Opposition parties in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

