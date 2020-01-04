Aurangabad: Congress' Shelke wins election for ZP president

Meena Shelke of the Maha Vikas Aghadi won election for the president of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra on Saturday. The presiding officer resorted to a draw of chits to decide the winner after there was a tie.

Fresh election was held on Saturday after earlier election on Friday had resulted in a tie. Shelke, a Congress member, was official candidate of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena's Maha Vikas Aghadi.

However, Sena's Dongaonkar, outgoing president, filed her nomination by defying the party, local Sena leaders claimed. There was again a tie between Dongaonkar and Shelke, both of whom got 30 votes.

Eventually, the new president was elected through a lottery. Samarth Mitkar, a school student, was asked to pick up a chit and Shelke emerged winner. Lahanu Gaikwad of the BJP was elected as vice president, ZP presiding officer Bhanudas Palve said in a press release.

Gaikwad got 32 votes, defeating Sena's Shubhangi Kaje who got 28 votes. ZP member Sheetal Bansod was not allowed to cast vote as she turned up late.

Dongaokar said she was going to challenge the presiding officers's decision to adjourn the voting procedure on Friday on the ground of disorder in the House. "I had won yesterday," she claimed..

