MP BJP to begin door-to-door pro-CAA campaign from Sunday

The BJP will start a door-to-door campaign in Madhya Pradesh from Sunday in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, a party functionary said. The campaign will continue till January 15 and all functionaries, leaders and elected representatives will take part and 25 families will be contacted in each booth, said MP BJP media cell in charge Lokendra Parashar.

"MP BJP chief Rakesh Singh will hold this campaign in Arera Colony of Bhopal from 11 am on Sunday. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar will take part in Morena on January 5. The aim is to dispel misunderstanding about CAA created by Congress and other opposition parties," he said.

He said people would be made aware of persecution faced by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and other minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

