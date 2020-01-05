Left Menu
Aaditya Thackeray vows to strengthen Maharashtra's tourism sector

Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday expressed happiness over getting the portfolio of state Tourism and Environment minister and assured that he will take substantial steps to boost the tourism sector in order to strengthen Maharashtra's economy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 12:28 IST
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray speaks to media in Mumbai on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday expressed happiness over getting the portfolio of state Tourism and Environment minister and assured that he will take substantial steps to boost the tourism sector in order to strengthen Maharashtra's economy. "I have been given the portfolios of Tourism and Environment. We can strengthen the economy of Maharashtra with tourism," he said while speaking to media in Maharashtra.

"I will take charge of the office after tomorrow's meeting," he added. Apart from Thackeray, other Shiv Sena leaders such as Eknath Shinde will look after Urban Development Ministry, Ministry of Industry and Mining and Ministry of Marathi language has been allocated to Subhash Desai, Anil Parab is assigned the Transport department.

Party leader Sanjay Rathod has been assigned with the Forest portfolio while Uday Samant will look after Higher and Technical Education. Dada Bhuse is assigned Agriculture, Sandeepan Bhumre Employment Guarantee, Gulabrao Patil - Water supply and Shankarrao Gadakh will be looking after the irrigation department.

The Maharashtra government which was formed after days of deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had its cabinet expansion earlier this week. On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Along with the Chief Minister six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

