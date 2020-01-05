Mayawati asks UP govt to seek apology for sending anti-CAA protesters to jail

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek apology from the public for putting those protesting in anti-citizenship law demonstrations behind bars without thorough investigation.

She dubbed it as "highly shameful and condemnable".

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP national president said, "In Uttar Pradesh, especially in Bijnor, Sambhal, Muzzafarnagar, Meerut, Firozabad and other districts, innocent people have been sent to jail for protesting against the CAA/NRC without an investigation. This issue has also been raised by the media and is highly shameful and condemnable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.