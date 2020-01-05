Left Menu
Full statehood to Delhi will be part of AAP's manifesto: Kejriwal

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that full statehood of Delhi would be a part of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election manifesto.

Full statehood to Delhi will be part of AAP's manifesto: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that full statehood of Delhi would be a part of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) election manifesto. "Full statehood will be a part of AAP election manifesto and the people of Delhi will appeal to the central government that Delhi should be given the status of a state," he told media persons here.

"Delhi people want their city to be a state. They have chosen a fair government. We will appeal to the Centre for full statehood," he said. The assembly polls in Delhi is likely to be held in February.

In the 2015 election, AAP had secured 67 seats in the 70-member Assembly while the BJP had managed just three seats. The Congress drew a blank in the polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

