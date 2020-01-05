Left Menu
Development News Edition

States have right to express opinion, Centre should pay heed to their views, says Pawan Varma on NPR

Janata Dal-United leader Pavan Varma on Sunday urged the Centre to take into cognisance the views of different States on the issue of National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that this exercise can only be implemented in coordination with the States.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 16:14 IST
States have right to express opinion, Centre should pay heed to their views, says Pawan Varma on NPR
JD(U) leader Pavan Varma speaking to ANI on Sunday in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal-United leader Pavan Varma on Sunday urged the Centre to take into cognisance the views of different States on the issue of National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that this exercise can only be implemented in coordination with the States. "The States have the right to express their opinion. Many states have done so that they do not want the discriminatory and divisive NPR-NRC exercise. I think you can only implement this exercise in coordination with the States," Varma told ANI.

He also demanded the Centre to heed the different objections being raised by states on the issue. "I believe that the Centre should listen to what the States are saying, many of them, in a federal polity and take those views on board. Bihar, through Nitish Kumar has said that they do not want NPR exercise, the Centre must take cognisance of it," he added.

Union Cabinet on December 24 approved a proposal to update NPR. The NPR was discussed thoroughly at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On December 27, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had appealed to the Chief Minister of 13 non-BJP ruled States not to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had also expressed deep concerns over the Central government's decision to implement National Population Register (NPR) saying the Centre needs to have wide consultation with the Opposition and evolved consensus should be made on such an issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Bhim Army chief should be shifted to AIIMS, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad should be shifted to AIIMS. Azad is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. He was arrested in December after leading a protest against the...

Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to get parliament backing to form government

Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed on Sunday in a first attempt to get parliaments backing to form a government, leaving him two days to secure support to end an eight-month political gridlock. Sanchez, who has been acting prime ...

Change in the way of administration of vaccine can boost its potency: Study

Bringing a change in the way of administration of a vaccine to an individual has been proven as a better technique to boost the protective power it possesses. Tuberculosis TB is an infectious disease that causes more deaths than any other i...

Study reveals altruism leads to reduction in physical pain

A new study states that altruism -- the activities related to helping others without expecting any benefits in return -- might actually be good for our own physical well being. Acts that involve putting the interests of others before our ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020