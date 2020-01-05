CPI leader asks political parties to join Jan 8 nationwide strike

CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan on Sunday urged national and regional political parties to join the workers and farmers in their nationwide protest on January 8. Ten central trade unions will go on a general strike or 'Bharat Bandh' on January 8 "to protest against the anti-labour policies" of the government. Employees of railways have also joined the protest in a show of solidarity.

The Left parties too have supported the strike . Around 240 farmers' unions will be part of the strike against the agrarian policies of the government, Anjaan said in his letters to the chiefs of the political parties including the Congress.

Anjaan who is also the General Secretary of the All India Kisaan Sabha wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, JDU's Nitish Kumar, BSP's Mayawati, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. "On this day, the country's major trade unions have called for a general strike. Students, womens' organisations, civil society groups, youths and voluntary organisations have extended full support to the January 8 bandh," he said in his letter.

