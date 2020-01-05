Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nankana Sahib attack a slap on Pakistan's face, says Meem Afzal

Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal on Sunday said the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan is a slap on the face of the neighbouring country and outlined that the incident should be condemned in strong words.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:15 IST
Nankana Sahib attack a slap on Pakistan's face, says Meem Afzal
Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal on Sunday said the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan is a slap on the face of the neighbouring country and outlined that the incident should be condemned in strong words. "The incident at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib should be condemned in strong words. What happened there is a big slap on Pakistan. They tried to show a good face while opening the Kartarpur corridor recently. But now the truth has come out," Afzal told ANI here.

An angry group of local residents, led by the family of a boy who had abducted a Sikh girl, had pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. Afzal said the incident reflects poorly on Pakistan and that it shows that the holy site is not looked after.

Targetting the central government for "dragging the controversy over the National Register of Citizen (NRC)", the Congress leader said that the BJP-led central government is using the issue as a diversion tactic to divert the attention of the people from other issues. "The government is not interested in talking about anything other than NRC. They are using this as a diversion tactic to divert the attention of the people from issues like economic slowdown, unemployment and farmers' distress," Afzal said.

"BJP is trying to hit two targets with one arrow," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

'The Grudge' Kicks Off 2020 Box Office as 'Rise of Skywalker' Rules Again

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 5, Variety.com - Sony and Screen Gems The Grudge ignited the 2020 box office, scaring up 11.3 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend.The Grudge, the first new movie to open nationwide this year, ...

Aussie PM defends response; weather brings respite in fires

Sydney, Jan 5 AP Cooling temperatures and calmer winds brought some relief Sunday to Australian communities raked by wildfires, but the heat stayed on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to accept responsibility for the crisis and take action. Th...

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days, even if it means changing Senate rules so the chamber can move ahead without receiving ...

It is shame on our democracy. TMC delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi headed to Delhi to show solidarity with students:WB CM on JNU violence. PTI ASGAAR

It is shame on our democracy. TMC delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi headed to Delhi to show solidarity with studentsWB CM on JNU violence. PTI ASGAAR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020