After Kejriwal's request, LG says directed police to restore order on JNU campus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to restore order on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus after violence erupted there and the LG said he has directed police to take action against the perpetrators. "Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps," Kejriwal tweeted.

Shortly after the tweet, Baijal condemned the violence and said he has directed police take all posiible steps to maintain law and order. "The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored," the LG said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said he was shocked to know about the violence on JNU campus. "I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" the chief minister said.

Members of JNU Students' Union and ABVP clashed on the university campus Sunday evening, sources said, adding it happened during a public meeting organised by JNU Teachers' Association. The students' union claimed its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members. But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured.

Reacting to the violence, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged the BJP was "ruining" this country and hooliganism was at its peak under its rule. "Seeing this picture of JNU woman Prof. Suchitra Sen ji is heart-wrenching. What has the BJP made of JNU. It is the same university from where the country's finance and foreign ministers and thousands other jewels come from. The BJP is ruining this country," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said, "The attack on JNU president Aishe Ghosh and General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav is a challenge to the youth of the country. Where is Delhi police. Hooliganism is at its peak in the BJP regime".

