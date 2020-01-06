Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Croatia's former PM Milanovic wins presidential vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 03:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 03:10 IST
UPDATE 4-Croatia's former PM Milanovic wins presidential vote

Former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, candidate of the top opposition party the Social Democrats, will be Croatia's next president, the results of the presidential election showed on Sunday. In the second and final round of the election, Milanovic won 52.7% of votes, while the incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, candidate of the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) garnered 47.3% of the votes.

The president's role is largely ceremonial in Croatia. The head of state cannot veto laws, but has a say in foreign policy, defence and security matters. Milanovic, who served as prime minister from 2011 to 2015, ran his election campaign on a promise to fight corruption, which he said had increased since he lost power to the conservatives.

"Milanovic's victory is a wind in the sails of the Social Democrats and will strengthen the party ahead of a parliamentary vote (due in the autumn)," political analyst Branko Caratan told state television. In the first round of the election two weeks ago, Milanovic beat 11 other candidates to come first with 29.6% of votes, with Grabar-Kitarovic in second place with 26.7%.

"For me (from now on) each party will on the formal level be the same. I will cooperate with everyone who will have the executive power. I will not make divisions among the Croatian citizens," Milanovic told his cheering supporters in the party campaign headquarters. The outgoing president Grabar-Kitarovic in her speech wished Milanovic a successful five-year term in office which begins in February.

"It is in the interest of our country which needs to preserve stability," she said. While some analysts said Milanovic's victory could hurt the standing of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in his HDZ party, ahead of the party leadership election this year, others said he would be able to manage the challenge.

"I think that Plenkovic is a skilled politician who will know how to balance in the new situation," Smiljana Leinert Novosel told state television. Croatia took over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Cousins, Rudolph lift Vikings over Saints in OT

Kirk Cousins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first possession of overtime as the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in an NFC wild-card playoff Sunday afternoon. Minnesota won the coin toss...

Fisker Ocean at CES 2020: New All-Electric Luxury SUV Pricing, Global Production and Brand Experience Details Revealed

Fisker Inc. designer and manufacturer of the worlds most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions is revealing additional details surrounding the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV at Consumer Ele...

Cousins, Rudolph lift Vikings over Saints in OT

Kirk Cousins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first possession of overtime as the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in an NFC wild-card playoff Sunday afternoon. Minnesota won the coin toss...

JNU violence: Delhi Police holds meeting with students, teachers

Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, officials said on Monday. Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020