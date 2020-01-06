Venezuela opposition legislators re-elect Guaido as congress chief
Venezuelan opposition legislators on Sunday re-elected Juan Guaido as head of the country's congress in a session held outside the country's legislative palace.
Hours earlier, the ruling Socialist Party installed a rival lawmaker as congress chief after troops blocked a group of opposition legislators from joining.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
