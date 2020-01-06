Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar lauds Chandra Shekhar's support to his 1978 Maha govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:27 IST
Pawar lauds Chandra Shekhar's support to his 1978 Maha govt

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday credited former prime minister Chandra Shekhar for supporting him in forming the Progressive Democratic Front government in Maharashtra in 1978. Addressing an event at Bharat Yatra Centre in Parandwadi where a bust of late Chandra Shekhar was unveiled, Pawar recalled his association with the socialist leader.

"Chandra Shekhar was always ready to work for people at the grassroot level. He never compromised on his principles and I was fortunate that I got the opportunity to work with him for several years," he said. Pawar said that despite having good relations with Indira Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar stood against the Emergency and even went to jail.

"I can't forget when political crisis had taken place in Maharashtra after some differences in the Congress (in 1978). The state was in need of a stable government and Chandra Shekhar told me that 'you (Pawar) have to take responsibility of the government', and extended his party's support to me," the four-time chief minister said. "As he kept his word, I got the responsibility to lead the state and the credit goes to him," Pawar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

AAP govt misled people of Delhi for 5 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the AAP government in Delhi of misleading the people for five years and said after the February 8 assembly polls, a new dispensation will take over and accelerate development...

UPDATE 1-Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a leading university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of Indias ruling Hindu nationalists. Sunda...

Ranji: Tamil Nadu earn 3 points from drawn game against UP

Tamil Nadu grabbed three points on the basis of their first innings lead after their Elite Group B match in the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh ended in a tame draw here on Monday. The game was evenly poised when UP resumed the fourth a...

Rajiv case life covnvict gets 15 days parole

Rajiv case life covnvict gets 15 days parole Eds rpting after correction in headline,1st2nd paras Madurai, Jan 6 PTI The Madras High Court on Monday granted 15 days parole to Ravichandran, one of the seven life convicts in the Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020