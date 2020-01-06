Pawar lauds Chandra Shekhar's support to his 1978 Maha govt

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday credited former prime minister Chandra Shekhar for supporting him in forming the Progressive Democratic Front government in Maharashtra in 1978. Addressing an event at Bharat Yatra Centre in Parandwadi where a bust of late Chandra Shekhar was unveiled, Pawar recalled his association with the socialist leader.

"Chandra Shekhar was always ready to work for people at the grassroot level. He never compromised on his principles and I was fortunate that I got the opportunity to work with him for several years," he said. Pawar said that despite having good relations with Indira Gandhi, Chandra Shekhar stood against the Emergency and even went to jail.

"I can't forget when political crisis had taken place in Maharashtra after some differences in the Congress (in 1978). The state was in need of a stable government and Chandra Shekhar told me that 'you (Pawar) have to take responsibility of the government', and extended his party's support to me," the four-time chief minister said. "As he kept his word, I got the responsibility to lead the state and the credit goes to him," Pawar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.