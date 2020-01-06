Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bolton says willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 23:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Bolton says willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday that he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of the president in a surprise development that could complicate a weeks-long dispute over how the trial would play out. "If the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said in a prepared statement. He declined further comment.

Democrats have been pressing for Bolton and three senior administration officials to testify as part of the Senate trial. Trump's fellow Republicans have held firm that any decision on witness testimony at the Senate trial must wait until after opening statements are heard. "John Bolton should testify," Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said on Twitter.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi - the top Democrat in Congress - has yet to send the House-approved articles of impeachment to the Senate, putting a question mark over the schedule for a trial and buying time for Democrats to try to build the case for witnesses. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who Pelosi accuses of working to protect the president, has said a trial cannot begin until the charges are formally sent to the chamber, although another senior Republican called on Sunday for the rules to be changed if Pelosi does not act soon.

"We're not going to let Nancy Pelosi use the rules of the Senate to her advantage," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, told Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures." Without the articles in hand, McConnell said on Friday that senators would focus on "ordinary business" - in Monday's case, a nomination for a new head of the Small Business Administration.

The earliest the House could take any action would be on Tuesday when it reconvenes, but top Democrats have given no sign they are set to move this week. "I don't think it's going to be indefinite," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday when asked about the delay in transmitting the impeachment articles.

The Democratic-led House has charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by asking Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in November's presidential election. It also charged the president with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election win. The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans 53-47, is unlikely to vote to find the president guilty and remove him from office, an act that would take a two-thirds majority.

Democrats have been hopeful they could persuade a few Republicans to side with them on their push for witnesses, which would require only a simple majority and could unearth evidence damaging to Trump. (Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell, Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Peter Cooney and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to beat tricky French opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 and later helped Serbia win the doubles as they progressed at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday.Spains world number one Rafa Nad...

JNU professor withdraws from panel citing situation in university

Eminent economist and JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar on Monday said he had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics SCES, chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the u...

Jadavpur University students, police clash in Kolkata

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi. In a video of th...

More than 3 lakh 'ghost children' identified in Assam govt schools

Over three lakh children have been identified as ghost children who were registered in the erstwhile Congress government in Assam to embezzle public money. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was informed that more than 3 lakh 12 thousa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020