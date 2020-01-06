Today the most corrupt system that we have is that of Kejriwal: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that at present the "most corrupt system" that the Delhi has is that of the AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Today the most corrupt system that we have is that of the Kejriwal. AAP has one face today and that too is an unsuccessful one. I am sure that BJP will emerge victorious in the coming Delhi Elections and we will have good numbers," he told ANI.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announced the assembly polls scheduled in the national capital. The last date of filing the nomination is January 21 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Delhi, where 70 assembly seats are at stake, will go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. In 2015 assembly polls, the AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three seats. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 and 2013, failed to get any seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

