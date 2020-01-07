Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling creeps higher as UK parliament prepares for vote on Brexit divorce bill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:24 IST
Sterling creeps higher as UK parliament prepares for vote on Brexit divorce bill
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling strengthened slightly on Tuesday as British lawmakers were set to return to parliament after the Christmas recess and prepare to vote this week on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's EU withdrawal deal.

After winning an 80-seat majority in the lower house in last month's election, Johnson's Conservative Party looks more than likely to pass the bill, analysts say, paving the way for Britain's exit from the EU on Jan. 31. There are three days scheduled for debate before a vote on the bill on Thursday. The bill then will go to the House of Lords next Monday.

The pound was last trading up 0.1% at $1.3184, rising also by 0.25% versus the euro to 84.83 pence. It strengthened to as much as $1.3210 earlier, its highest since Jan. 2. Expectations that Britain will finally leave the bloc this month has ended uncertainty about its position and lifted sterling, but the currency is likely to come under pressure again when negotiations about Britain's trade deal with the EU begin.

Implied volatility gauges showed no sign of investors fleeing to protect their portfolios ahead of Britain's expected departure from the European Union on Jan. 31. Britain's emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit have been halted "with immediate effect", Sky News reported, citing a letter by a senior official at the Department for Exiting the EU.

Neil Mellor, the senior forex strategist at BNY Mellon, sees further hurdles in store for the British currency and trade could be volatile. "There's going to be a strain on sterling going forward because it's very clear that the EU doesn't want to facilitate a competitor," he said.

For now, though, markets are enjoying some sort of Brexit clarity and French President Emmanuel Macron has sounded in the past "accommodating", so more headlines like this could support sterling, Mellor said. Investors' views on the U.S. dollar will also impact the direction of the pound, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-UK supermarkets suffer worst Christmas since 2014 with Morrisons the laggard

Morrisons was the big loser as Britains major food retailers endured their worst Christmas since 2014, hurt by intense competition and sustained consumer uncertainty which deterred shoppers from splashing out. Industry data from market rese...

Stampede kills 32 at funeral for Iran general killed by US

Tehran, Jan 7 AP A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a US airstrike last week, killing 32 people and injuring 190 others, state television reported. According to the report, the stampede...

In face of Iraq turmoil, Kurds wait before placing bets

Baghdad, Jan 7 AFP Things are moving fast in federal Iraq, as pro-Iran factions flex their muscles and authorities seek to oust foreign troops. Amid the chaos, Iraqs Kurds are watching apprehensively before placing their bets. Caught betwee...

Cricket-South Africa lose Du Plessis in fight for survival at Newlands

Spinner Dom Bess picked up the key wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis before lunch to strike a heavy blow to South Africas bid to save the second test on the final day on Tuesday.With South Africa 170 for four at the interval, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020