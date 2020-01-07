JNU VC must resign if he has any shame left, says AIMIM chief Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should resign if he has any shame left. "The attack on JNU was carried out by aliens from planet Mars and Venus, who landed in Delhi, attacked the students and left in the same space ship. If the Vice-Chancellor has any shame left he should leave JNU as he is not only a Vice-Chancellor but also a parent to these children," said Owaisi.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.