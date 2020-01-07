Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi bringing in goons in UP from other states: State BJP chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bareilly
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:55 IST
Priyanka Gandhi bringing in goons in UP from other states: State BJP chief

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of bringing in goons from other states to cause trouble and warned of action against her in case evidence is found that she is funding violence in Uttar Pradesh. He also accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of spreading violence in the state and said action will also be taken against him if evidence is found for it.

He was speaking at a public meeting of the party on the Citizenship Amendment Act at Baaljati Inter College here on Monday. "Why is she not going to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh? Priyanka Gandhi wants to cause riots and violence in Uttar Pradesh. She is calling goondas from other states for throwing stones and disturbing peace," Singh said.

"The state which was calm for the past three years is being disturbed now. Priyanka and Akhilesh Yadav are spreading violence in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Alleging that the SP, BSP and Congress practise politics of Muslim appeasement, the BJP leader said, "If evidence is found of Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav funding stone pelting and violence in the state, then action will be taken."

Claiming that his party has managed to do what the successive Congress governments from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh could not do, Singh said that through this act, citizenship will be given to those who were forced to live a miserable life. "This act is for giving citizenship and not taking it. It is not for throwing any Muslim out," he said.

Stressing that at the time of partition, it was decided that the governments of India and Pakistan will both take care of minorities, he said while in India any Muslim can become a prime minister, a judge or occupy any other post, the situation is entirely different in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges

Lawyers in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the MeToo movement and fresh sex crime charges brought against the former film producer. Hours after Weinsteins New York tr...

UK PM Johnson welcomes Cyprus court ruling to release British teen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the decision by a court in Cyprus to hand a suspended sentence to a British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation, allowing the 19-year-old to return home, his spokesman said.The spokesman a...

Snowfall, rain in Uttarakhand

There was snowfall in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Tuesday and rain lashed the lower areas, intensifying cold wave conditions across the state, the meteorological department said. For the last three days, it has been snowing in plac...

4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22, says court

Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020