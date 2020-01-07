Left Menu
Yechury takes part in protest outside JNU, seeks removal of Vice-Chancellor

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday took part in a protest outside the JNU campus over Sunday's violence and sought removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

A visual of protest outside JNU in New Delhi on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday took part in a protest outside the JNU campus over Sunday's violence and sought removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. The protest was held by Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) and students.

More than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured on Sunday and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods. Yechury said he had come to the campus to express solidarity with JNU teachers and students.

"I condemn the violence. If the Vice-Chancellor thinks he can silence students then it'll not happen. We demand the removal of VC, identification of those who attacked students and also rollback of fee hike," he said. A teacher, who was participating in the protest, said what happened on the campus was "horrific".

"The masked goons how they entered the campus and attacked students, not sparing the girl students also. The Delhi police remained a mute spectator. It was a fascist attack. This kind of thing has does not happen in a democracy," he added. A student at the protest site said a blind person was also targeted.

"We were so terrified," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

