Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. mulls sanctions against Venezuelan lawmakers over bid to seize congress -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 02:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 02:49 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. mulls sanctions against Venezuelan lawmakers over bid to seize congress -sources

The Trump administration is considering sanctions against some of the Venezuelan lawmakers who took part in a bid supported by President Nicolas Maduro to wrest control of the country's congress from U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, according to two people familiar with the matter. Deliberations over the possible sanctions targets, including Maduro-backed lawmaker Luis Parra and more than a dozen others, are in the early stages, and a final decision is not imminent, the sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Venezuelan troops blocked Guaido from entering parliament on Sunday for what was expected to be his re-election as head of Congress, allowing Maduro's socialist party to hand the post to Parra. Later in the day, opposition legislators quickly re-elected Guaido - recognized by dozens of nations as Venezuela's rightful interim leader - at the offices of a pro-opposition newspaper. The White House declined comment. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The measures against the lawmakers could start with bans on their travel to the United States, a restriction that Washington has already slapped on dozens of Maduro allies, and might later involve financial sanctions against them, according to a person familiar with the matter. Last January, Washington recognized Guaido as the OPEC nation's legitimate interim president and began ratcheting up sanctions and diplomatic pressure in an effort to oust Maduro.

A year later, Maduro remains in power, backed by the military as well as Russia, China and Cuba. A senior administration official told Reuters in October that Trump's frustration over the lack of results had spurred aides to ready further actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan bans newspapers, TV stations over Bashir ties

Khartoum, Jan 8 AFP Sudan banned two newspapers and two television stations on Tuesday, saying they had received funding from the government of former president Omar al-Bashir who was ousted last year following protests. The decision was ma...

POLL-Americans increasingly critical of Trump's record on Iran, most expect war

The American public is increasingly critical of President Donald Trumps handling of Iran after he ordered the U.S. military to kill a powerful Iranian military commander, and a majority of U.S. adults now expect the countries to be at war i...

US won't grant visa to Zarif for UNSC meet: UN informs Iran

The United Nations has informed Iran that the United States will not grant a visa to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to participate in the UNSC meeting later this week. Iran had submitted an application for a US visa on December 10.La...

Steps being taken for simplification of GST: Sitharaman assures traders

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that steps are being taken for simplification of GST and revenue secretary was brainstorming with officers from different parts of the country over ways to simplify the Goods and Services ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020