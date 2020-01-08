Venezuela: Guaido calls for protests against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader called Tuesday for three days of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, just hours after he was sworn in for another term as speaker of parliament. "It's time to stand up and to stand up with force," Guaido said during a press conference.

"We will mobilize for street protests on Thursday and Friday, and on Saturday we will all be in the streets," he said, adding he planned to return to the National Assembly next Tuesday. (AFP) ANB ANB

