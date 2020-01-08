Trump says Iran missile strike damage being assessed, will make statement Wednesday
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that an assessment of the casualties and damage from Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi military facilities was underway and he would make a statement on the situation on Wednesday morning.
"All is well!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Iraqi
- Iranian