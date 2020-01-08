Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika Padukone's participation in Leftist protest reflects 'one-sided thinking': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at actor Deepika Padukone by stating that she should have taken proper cognisance of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus as her solidarity with Leftist organisations reflects her "one-sided thinking".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:26 IST
Deepika Padukone's participation in Leftist protest reflects 'one-sided thinking': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at actor Deepika Padukone by stating that she should have taken proper cognisance of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus as her solidarity with Leftist organisations reflects her "one-sided thinking". "Deepika Padukone is a film actress. She should have taken proper cognisance of different versions of JNU violence. For the last three days, Leftist organisations have beaten students. Not only JNUSU president but over 30 students of Vidhayarti Parishad also sustained injuries. They are also students then why to differentiate?" Hussain asked.

"Padukone's participation in the protest of the Leftist organisations reflects her one-sided thinking," he said. While appealing that no violence shall take place in JNU, the BJP leader alleged that the varsity has become a "centre of politics for Leftists."

The Bollywood actor on Tuesday had joined students protesting against the recent violence on the JNU campus.She was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech. She did not issue any statement nor did she address the students.Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods late on Sunday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UN: Keeping Lebanon without government "increasingly irresponsible"

Keeping Lebanon without a government is increasingly irresponsible given developments in the region and the country, the senior U.N. official said on Wednesday. Given the situation and developments in the country and the region it is increa...

Crashed Ukraine plane had 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians on board: minister

Kiev, Jan 8 AFP The Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board, was carrying 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian nationals, a Ukrainian minister said.The Boeing 737 was also carrying 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swed...

UPDATE 2-UAE energy minister sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil passing through the vital gateway of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran attacked bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. Iranian officials have said the miss...

Efforts on to facilitate semester registration for 'willing' students: JNU VC tells HRD Ministry

HRD Ministry officials met JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday and took stock of efforts being made by the varsity administration to restore normalcy on the campus, officials said. Kumar, who has been under fire from students ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020