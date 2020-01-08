Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Pound erases early gains as Brexit concerns resurface; bulls stubborn

  Reuters
  Britain
  08-01-2020 17:00 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 16:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Pound erases early gains as Brexit concerns resurface; bulls stubborn
The pound erased early gains on Wednesday as investors refocused their attention towards Brexit talks and a European Central Bank policymaker said Britain could crash out of the European Union without a deal in place by the end of 2020.

Sterling's weakness came despite riskier assets recouping earlier losses on some hopes that Iran's missile strikes on U.S. forces in Iraq would not lead to a wider regional conflict. Iran said it had fired 15 missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for last week's U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani, stoking fears of a new war in the Middle East.

Though the Japanese yen initially gained and global stocks tumbled after the attacks, market fears faded on some hopes the raid would not lead to an immediate military escalation, pushing risky assets including the pound higher. But those gains proved to be short-lived as investors resumed selling the pound near $1.32 levels against the dollar.

"If the US-Iran situation calms, as it looks it might then focus will return to Boris Johnson's meeting with the European policymakers and the tone of any comments that will follow," said John Marley, a senior FX consultant at FX risk management specialist, SmartCurrencyBusiness. Britain is due to leave the bloc on Jan. 31 and the sides will then have until the end of the year to negotiate a new trade relationship - a short period given the complexity of the discussions.

A hard Brexit at the end of 2020 remains a possibility and could cut deep into foreign trade, much as if Britain were to leave the EU without a deal, European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot said on Wednesday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday that Britain will not extend the transition period beyond December and is not seeking a new relationship based on alignment with existing rules.

"With Johnson reluctant to pursue any more delays, there is a clear risk of the process resulting in a no-deal Brexit at the end of the year, the threat of which is likely to limit any upside in the pound," said Phil McHugh, Chief Market Analyst at Currencies Direct. POUND BULLS STUBBORN

The British pound which was up as much as 0.3% earlier, erased most of its gains and traded flat at $1.3129, moving further away from a two-week high of $1.3284 hit on Dec. 17. Against the euro, the pound stepped back from the day's highs to trade 0.2% stronger at 84.74 pence. Despite the volatile start to the week, pound bulls remained stubborn after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won an 80-seat lower house majority in last month's election.

Investors have increased their pound holdings with net long positions in the currency at their highest levels in more than 1-1/2 years, according to the latest positioning data. Derivative markets also suggest more upside for the pound with risk reversals -- a ratio of call options to put options -- for one-month maturities at their highest levels in nearly two months.

