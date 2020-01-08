Today's strike result of Centre not listening to anyone: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that the Centre should take cognisance of the nationwide strike called by labour unions, saying every section of the country was dissatisfied due to a communication gap. "You (Centre) will not communicate, you will not explain, you will not try to understand people, then what is the meaning of democracy?" Pilot asked. "Winning an election does not mean that you have become supreme. We should keep our hearts, minds and ears open, and listen to people."

The state Congress president said the government should leave its "ego" behind and hold a dialogue. "Whatever is going in the JNU, the police are going to different universities, people wearing uniforms are seen in colleges and universities -- this is not a good sign for any democracy for any country," Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.

According to Pilot, a shutdown occurs when all options fail and there was a lack of communication from the central government's end. "Every class is unhappy today, be it government servants, middle class, poor or the students. The government should take cognisance of today's strike," Pilot said.

"Lack of communication has created such an atmosphere that people are angry, suffering and also feel suffocated," he said. "I think that today's strike is also the result that the government has not done any work to listen to anyone." The deputy chief minister welcomed the Supreme Court's stay order on the decision of the Rajasthan High Court to restrict delimitation of panchayats promulgated by the state government.

"Due to restructuring of panchayats and formation of new panchayats in the state, people will get the benefit of the schemes at the right time and the development of rural areas will be accelerated," he said. Pilot also hoped that the party would get the benefit of six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs formally joining the Congress ahead of upcoming panchayat election. PTI AG

