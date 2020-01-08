French ex-president Sarkozy to stand trial in Oct on graft charges

Paris, Jan 8 (AFP) Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial from October 5 to 22 on corruption charges over alleged attempts to obtain information from a judge about an investigation against him, a Paris court decided Wednesday.

This will be the first trial in several graft cases against Sarkozy, making him the first ex-president of France in at least 60 years to enter the dock for corruption. (AFP) PMS

