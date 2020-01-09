Left Menu
Development News Edition

European conservatives losing influence, must change, Hungary PM says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:03 IST
European conservatives losing influence, must change, Hungary PM says
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The European People's Party, the European parliament's umbrella center-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which need to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

Orban said the question was whether his ruling Fidesz party, which is a member of the group, would be able to have an impact on this and in the coming weeks this will become clearer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

What is the exact hostel fee being charged now? Confusion among 'non-agitating' students at JNU

While a section of JNU students agitating over hostel fee hike took out a march to the HRD Ministry on Thursday, the non-agitating students are still in a dilemma whether to register for a new semester or not due to lack of clarity on the f...

Bright sunny day after snowfall, rain in U'khand; no respite from cold wave

Road clearing work was launched on a war footing across Uttarakhand on Thursday as the weather cleared after a four-day spell of heavy snowfall and rains. Snowfall in the higher reaches of the state for four consecutive days has left nearly...

Khan directs Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi, US as part of Pak's efforts to defuse tensions in Gulf

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US as part of Pakistans efforts to defuse the tensions in the Gulf region following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U...

Jazeera Airways brings more choices to value-conscious Indian travellers in 2020

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Jan 9 ANIBusinessWire India Jazeera Airways, Kuwaits leading low-cost airline, operating out of five cities in India, announced a series of new services and fare categories applicable from 2020 that aim to give pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020