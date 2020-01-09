Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA President and Ethiopian PM to discuss bilateral matters of mutual development

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali will during the course of the Official Visit attend the governing African National Congress 108th Anniversary in Kimberley in the Northern Cape Province on 11 January 2020. 

SA President and Ethiopian PM to discuss bilateral matters of mutual development
The objectives of the Official Visit are to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations and to consolidate political, economic and social cooperation. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday, 12 January 2020, host the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, on an Official Visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali is visiting South Africa on 11 and 12 January 2020 at the invitation of the President, for bilateral discussions on matters of mutual national development, regional and continental issues as well as international developments.

Informed by historical ties dating back to South Africa's liberation struggle, South Africa and Ethiopia established official diplomatic relations in 1994, as the basis for present-day political and economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali will during the course of the Official Visit attend the governing African National Congress 108th Anniversary in Kimberley in the Northern Cape Province on 11 January 2020.

The objectives of the Official Visit are to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations and to consolidate political, economic and social cooperation. The visit will also explore potential areas of trade and investment for the benefit of both countries in industries such as telecommunications, road infrastructure, mining, agro-processing, and manufacturing.

The visit also forms part of the preparation for South Africa's assumption of a year-long term as Chair of the African Union at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa in February 2020 under the theme "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development."

In this context, the Official Visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss issues of mutual concern and interest on peace, security, and development.

The leaders will also explore ways to advance the African Union's visionary and developmental Agenda 2063 and to enhance the two countries' strategic cooperation in campaigning for the reform of the multilateral institutions.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson calls for end to hostilities in call with Iran President

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday spoke to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to call for an end to hostilities between the US and Iran in the wake of mounting tensions in the region since Americas killing of a top Iranian comm...

N.Ireland political talks at advanced stage, Irish PM says

Talks between Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland to restore devolved government there are reaching an advanced stage, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. Politicians in the British province have...

WRAPUP 2-Ghosn 'very comfortable' after Lebanon questioning-lawyer

Carlos Ghosns lawyer said he was very comfortable with legal proceedings in Lebanon on Thursday, after the fugitive ex-Nissan boss was questioned over an extradition request from Japan where he faces financial misappropriation charges.Ghosn...

BJP made Delhi garbage capital of India, Ghazipur landfill will soon cross height of Taj Mahal: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP and the civic bodies administered by it of making Delhi the garbage capital of India and claimed that the Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal. Hitting back, Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020