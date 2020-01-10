VP Naidu calls for popularizing usage of Sanskrit by simplifying words

Cautioning that the culture and history it represents will disappear when a language becomes extinct, the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu called for popularizing the usage of Sanskrit by simplifying the words.

Inaugurating the 50th session of All India Oriental Conference in Nagpur today, the Vice President said Sanskrit should be simplified so that the common man understands it. New words can be added as and when required.

Observing that a language should not be seen through the prism of religion or community, Shri Naidu said "Vedas, Upanishads, and Sanskrit belong to the entire country. Everybody should have access to learn a language."

He wanted all ancient books to be translated into various regional languages for the younger generation to understand the culture, traditions, and history of India.

In this context, Shri Naidu pointed out that extensive research on Sanskrit was being undertaken in Germany, while India was not paying adequate attention to the growth and promotion of the language.

Highlighting the importance of literary and linguistic sources in history writing, Shri Naidu said that a language was not just a medium of communication and rather it represents a whole culture – a whole civilization.

"Our languages are a common thread that connects us with our past and the future," he added.

Observing that India has around 19,500 languages and dialects, the Vice President expressed his concern that around 196 languages were reportedly facing extinction.

Asserting that no nation would make progress if it neglects its history, the Vice President wanted the education system to be revamped to include real Indian history and stories about heroes such as Tukaram, Gyaneswar, Narayan Guru, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Veerapandian Kattabomman and others.

Shri Naidu called for increasing the usage of Indian languages in education, administration and in daily life. He urged all state governments and Centre to provide education up to high school in local official languages or mother tongue.

The Union Minister for Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Energy Minister of Govt of Maharashtra, Shri Nitin Raut, Vice-Chancellor, Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Professor Shrinivasa Varakhedi, President All India Oriental Conference, Prof. Gautam Patel, and others were present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

