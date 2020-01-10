AAP holds protest over 'costly' power in Punjab

The main opposition party AAP on Friday held a protest against "rising" power tariff, and power purchase agreements signed during previous SAD-BJP regime with private plants.

Police used water cannons to stop party leaders including MP Bhagwant Mann, MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and workers from moving towards the residence of the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

As part of the protest, the Aam Aadmi Party had planned to 'gherao' the official residence of Amarinder.

