Delhi polls: Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for party manifesto

The Delhi Congress on Friday launched a campaign to seek suggestions from the people to draft its manifesto for the February 8 Assembly polls in the city. The campaign titled-- 'Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath', was launched by senior leader Shashi Tharoor and the president of Delhi Congress Subhash Chopra.

On the occasion, Tharoor took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after he met economists and sector experts to discuss the state of the economy and steps which can be taken to revive growth. "Consultations are flavour of the day, our prime minister is busy consulting industrialists, business people, religious Indians. We believe the time has come to consult the people. Samvad (communication) is the spirit," Tharoor said.

The Congress has already announced that not implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and Nation Register of Citizens in Delhi will be some of the key points in its manifesto for the elections on the 70 seats in Delhi. "The manifesto of the party should reflect needs of the people. We are giving them multiple ways of communication including Whatsapp, a dedicated phone number, Facebook, Twitter and party's website so that they can participate in this exercise," he said.

Accusing both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading the people of Delhi, Tharoor attacked the two parties with the catch-line-- "jhaadu ka jhansa, kamal ne phansa" Meanwhile, Chopra asserted that the Congress will continue to oppose the CAA at every platform

He said the party will have personal interactions with people from different strata of the society including women, youth, students, street vendors, small and medium shopkeepers and traders, e-rickshaw and auto drivers among others. Chief spokesperson of Delhi Congress, Mukesh Sharma, who was present at the event said that within a week, the party will launch an aggressive campaign on social media to counter the "propaganda and falsehood" being spread by the BJP and the AAP.

