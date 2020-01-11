Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race, saying 'love will prevail'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 00:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 00:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race, saying 'love will prevail'
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the "dark psychic force" unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, suspended her quixotic outsider campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday.

Williamson won admirers if not voters with a spirituality-focused campaign that promoted a politics of love and of conscience. She advocated a Department of Peace and embraced an economic justice agenda to repair the damage done by so-called trickle-down economics. In a Facebook statement, Williamson said she was suspending her campaign because she would not be able to get enough votes to "elevate our conversation any more than it is now."

The best-selling author and motivational speaker had called for $100 billion in reparations for slavery to be paid over 10 years, gun control, education reform, and equal rights for lesbian and gay communities. Her signoff on Friday mirrored her campaign message: "A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes ... love will prevail."

Williamson made a name for herself on Oprah Winfrey's show and became a "spiritual guide" for Hollywood. She was a long shot to win the nomination, but the faithful following for her spiritual guidance books helped her qualify for early debates in the crowded Democratic contest.

The Texas native produced a viral moment during a July debate when she warned of Trump's "dark psychic force" after Democrats debated their various policy positions. "If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days," she said.

Williamson did not talk like a politician. At rallies she spoke of "energies" and the nation's "deep goodness." "Turning love into a political force is not a pipe dream; it is simply a choice," she said on her website. Williamson had one of the smallest campaigns and did not qualify for any of the presidential debates after the summer.

At the July debate in Detroit, she had one of the loudest applause lines when she pointed to the water crisis in the nearby majority-black city of Flint, Michigan, to highlight racial and economic injustice. "Flint is just the tip of the iceberg," she said. "We have communities, particularly communities of color and disadvantaged communities all over this country, who are suffering from environmental injustice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French pension reform talks deadlocked ahead of nationwide protests

Negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform on Friday as both sides stood firm ahead of a fifth day of nationwide protests. With a public transport strike into its 37th day, P...

Delhi Police 'underplaying' Jan 5 violence on campus: JNUTA

The JNU Teachers Association on Friday accused the Delhi Police of underplaying the January 5 violence on the varsity campus and termed its version of the incident as disturbing. Such underplaying of the incident which shocked the nation an...

UPDATE 1-Alphabet's legal head David Drummond to retire this month

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who has been under scrutiny as the board investigated the companys handling of sexual misconduct complaints. Drummond, also senior vice pre...

Athletics-Rupp picks college coach to replace banned Salazar

U.S. distance star Galen Rupp, who was coached for years by the now-banned Alberto Salazar, is training with successful college mentor Mike Smith. Smith, the head coach at Northern Arizona University, confirmed to Runners World in an email ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020