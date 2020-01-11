UP CM inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow to promote artisans

In a bid to provide ample market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated "Hunar Haat" here on Saturday, which showcased their products. "Hunar Hatt" will conclude on January 21. Yogi Adityanath slammed the previous governments of the state saying that they have not done enough for the upliftment the artisans in the state.

"Handicraft markets were almost disappeared as the previous government has done nothing for the artisans. But, our Prime Minister has given them a suitable platform to showcase their skills," he said. "The Uttar Pradesh government has also introduced schemes for supporting natural products. With the help of craftsmen and artisans, in 2018-2019, 19 per cent of export has increased of these products," he added.

He also said that these craftsmen will be given proper training and will also be given loans. "Every district of UP has its own identity. Kannauj is famous for its fragrance, Meerut for its cricket bat. After looking at all this, we have implemented one district one product scheme," he said.

"We will also provide them with a loan if required to carry out their work," added Adityanath. According to the Centre, more than two lakh 65 thousand artisans and craftsmen have been provided employment through Hunar Haat in the last two years.The first Hunar Haat was organized in Jaipur in August-September last year.

More than 200 master artisans and culinary experts including a large number of women artisans from every corner of the country participated in this Hunar Haat. Afterwards, several Hunar Haats were organized in the different parts of the country. (ANI)

