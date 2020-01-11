Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow to promote artisans

In a bid to provide ample market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated "Hunar Haat" here on Saturday, which showcased their products.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 15:12 IST
UP CM inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow to promote artisans
Hunar Haat organised in Lucknow [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to provide ample market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated "Hunar Haat" here on Saturday, which showcased their products. "Hunar Hatt" will conclude on January 21. Yogi Adityanath slammed the previous governments of the state saying that they have not done enough for the upliftment the artisans in the state.

"Handicraft markets were almost disappeared as the previous government has done nothing for the artisans. But, our Prime Minister has given them a suitable platform to showcase their skills," he said. "The Uttar Pradesh government has also introduced schemes for supporting natural products. With the help of craftsmen and artisans, in 2018-2019, 19 per cent of export has increased of these products," he added.

He also said that these craftsmen will be given proper training and will also be given loans. "Every district of UP has its own identity. Kannauj is famous for its fragrance, Meerut for its cricket bat. After looking at all this, we have implemented one district one product scheme," he said.

"We will also provide them with a loan if required to carry out their work," added Adityanath. According to the Centre, more than two lakh 65 thousand artisans and craftsmen have been provided employment through Hunar Haat in the last two years.The first Hunar Haat was organized in Jaipur in August-September last year.

More than 200 master artisans and culinary experts including a large number of women artisans from every corner of the country participated in this Hunar Haat. Afterwards, several Hunar Haats were organized in the different parts of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Congress Working Committee meets to deliberate on CAA, NRC, violence in university campuses

The Congress Working Committee CWC met here on Saturday to deliberate on issues such as the amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence in university campuses, including JNU. The Congress top bras...

Khamenei orders military to address 'shortcomings' over downed plane

Tehran, Jan 11 AFP Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the countrys armed forces to address shortcomings after a Ukrainian passenger jet was mistakenly shot down, his office said.I emphatically advise the general headquarter...

Priyanka was in Rajasthan, didn't have time to wipe tears of Kota children's mothers: Mayawati

A day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Jaipur on a private visit, BSP president Mayawati slammed her for paying no heed to Kota hospital tragedy. Over 100 infants have died in the government-run hospital in Kot...

2 illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down; SC order

Two luxury apartment complexes were reduced to piles of rubble in seconds on Saturday after authorities detonated explosives filled in the structures, complying with the Supreme Court order to bring down the four unauthorised buildings in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020