YSRCP leaders hold rallies across Andhra in support of three capital proposal

Rallies were held in different parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday in support of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government's proposal of three capitals in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:33 IST
Visual from one of the rallies held in support of YSRCP government's proposal on capital cities on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rallies were held in different parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday in support of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government's proposal of three capitals in the state. A YSRCP release said that a human chain was formed at Muralinagar in Visakhapatnam on Saturday during which slogans were raised hailing the government's proposal to make the district the executive capital of the state.

North Andhra Development Association held a huge rally at Srikakulam while another rally was held in Visakhapatnam town in which Minister Avanthi Srinivas and other local YSRCP leaders participated. Anantapur witnessed a huge rally by youth and students. Minister Shankar Narayana and whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Gorantla Madhav, MP, MLAs Venkatramira Reddy, Topudurthy Prakash Reddy and MLCs Iqbal, Vennapusa Gopal Reddy participated in the rally.

Margani Bharat, MP, rallied along with his supporters in Rajahmundry in east Godavari district. Minister Ranganatha Raju and MLA Jakkampudi Raja, coordinator Sivarama Subramaniam were among those who participated in this rally in support of three capital cities for the state. In Kurnool district, students and locals held a rally at Alur in which MLAs Rambhupal Reddy and Hafeez Khan participated.

Rallies were held in other districts. Minister Pinipe Vishwaroop in East Godavari district, Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy in Kurnool, Vanga Geeta, MP, in Kakinada were among those who participated in rallies in support of three capital city concept and said that state would be developed only if the development is decentralized. A bike rally was conducted in Tanuku in West Godavari district. YSRCP leader Mohammad Iqbal participated in a rally in Anantapur.

According to the release, YSRCP leaders slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and accused him of "political conspiracy" in the name of protests over Amaravati. It said lakhs of people had rallied across the state expressing their willingness on the three-capital cities concept. "These rallies have sent a mandate that warns Naidu to stop applying political colour for the capital city issue," the release said.

Meanwhile, protests continued on the 25th day at villages in Amaravati against the three capital formula. Chandrababu Naidu is visiting places to garner support for Amaravati as the only capital. (ANI)

