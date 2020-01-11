Govt allowing liquor license holders to open sub-shops won't control liquor mafia: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Chief Minister Kamal Nath on state government's decision to allow liquor license holders to open sub-shops, saying legalising such business activities cannot control liquor mafia. Issuing a jibe at Kamal Nath, Chouhan told reporters, "We don't understand the chief minister's logic that liquor mafia can be controlled by making these business activities legal, if that is the case then why not just open liquor shop in every village? In fact, start home delivery of liquor."

Chouhan was responding to Chief Minister Kamal Nath's letter to him in which Nath had claimed that the number of liquor shops increased during BJP's regime in the state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday had criticised the Kamal Nath-led state government and had said that its decision to allow liquor license holders to open sub-shops by paying extra will turn the state into "Madira Pradesh". (ANI)

