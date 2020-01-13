Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bernie Sanders picks up backing of influential New Hampshire union

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 04:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 04:40 IST
Bernie Sanders picks up backing of influential New Hampshire union

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders gained the support on Sunday of a large and influential labor union in New Hampshire, an important early-voting state Democratic presidential nomination contest.

The union, SEA/SEIU Local 1984, has more than 10,000 members in New Hampshire, including both public and private sector employees. It has frequently used its political organization to help propel candidates to victory in the state. "For decades, Senator Sanders has represented the interests of workers all across this country, and during these past few months, he has taken the time to support SEA/SEIU Local 1984 specifically," Rich Gulla, president of the union, said in a statement.

New Hampshire will hold the second primary contest in February and victory in the state has historically helped fuel candidate momentum. Sanders, who represents neighboring Vermont in the U.S. Senate, was an early favorite to win the New Hampshire primary. But polls continue to show him in a tight race with rivals U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Warren represents Massachusetts, also a New Hampshire neighbor.

The sane union backed Sanders in 2016 when he ran against Hillary Clinton and was credited with helping him secure victory in the state's primary. Ultimately, however, Sanders' strong showing in New Hampshire and Iowa, which holds the first primary, were not enough to push him past Clinton, who won the nomination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 12-'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand that leaders quit after plane downed

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republics leadership after it admitted its military shot down a Ukrainian airliner by accident, despite days of denials that Iranian forces were to ...

'Smile with your eyes': How to beat South Korea's AI hiring bots and land a job

In cram school-obsessed South Korea, students fork out for classes in everything from K-pop auditions to real estate deals. Now, top Korean firms are rolling out artificial intelligence in hiring - and jobseekers want to learn how to beat t...

Devils fire general manager Shero

The New Jersey Devils fired general manager Ray Shero on Sunday, hours before the teams game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Newark, N.J. Assistant general manager Tom Fitzgerald will take over on an interim basis while Hockey Hall of Fa...

UPDATE 2-Iran issues more visas to Canadian team probing crash and helping families

Iran has issued eight more visas to a team of Canadian officials following a fatal plane crash near Tehran and most members of the group should be in Tehran on Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Sunday.Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020