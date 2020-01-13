Left Menu
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets JP Nadda in Delhi

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Monday.

  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:28 IST
JSP chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP working president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

In December last year, Kalyan visited villages in Amaravati region and expressed solidarity with the protesters against the YSRCP government for its three capitals proposal. During his interaction with the locals, he assured all support from his party to the villagers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

