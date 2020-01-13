Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets JP Nadda in Delhi
Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Monday.
Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Monday. BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh and MP Tejasvi Surya were also present during the meeting.
In December last year, Kalyan visited villages in Amaravati region and expressed solidarity with the protesters against the YSRCP government for its three capitals proposal. During his interaction with the locals, he assured all support from his party to the villagers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pawan Kalyan
- Jana Sena
- JP Nadda
- Delhi
- BJP
- Tejasvi Surya
- BL Santhosh
- Amaravati
- YSRCP
ALSO READ
Ticket distribution for Delhi polls to be 'fully democratic', winnability key criterion:BJP
West Bengal: BJP breaches TMC citadel; state astir over poll
Delhi courts see big names in politics, biz in 2019: Chidambaram, Shivakumar, Vadra, Singh bros
West Bengal: BJP breaches TMC citadel; state astir over poll
Where is personal data of 45-lakh ex-services collected for ECHS smart cards? Delhi police files FIR