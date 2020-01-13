Germany plans to hold Libya summit on Jan 19 - participants
Germany plans to hold a summit on Libya on Jan. 19, two participants in the preparatory negotiations said on Monday. The Turkish presidency said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would come to Berlin for a one-day visit on Jan. 19, but gave no further details.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Libyan peace talks would be held in Berlin, as Turkey and Russia appealed to the north African nation's warring factions to enter a ceasefire. She said the aim was to give Libya the chance to become a sovereign and peaceful country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
- Germany
- Angela Merkel
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Berlin
- African
ALSO READ
Russia's Putin, Germany's Merkel pledge support to Nord Stream 2 - Kremlin
France's Macron, Germany's Merkel welcome prisoner swap in Ukraine
India may surpass Germany to become fourth-largest economy in 2026: Report
Germany takes nuclear plant offline, final six to close over two years
More than 150 flights cancelled in Germany as Lufthansa's Germanwings hit by strikes