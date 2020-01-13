Congress to hold black flag protest against Amit Shah during his Hubli visit on Jan 18

The Hubli-Dharwad Congress unit and Dharwad Rural district Congress will hold a black flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's during his visit to Hubli on January 18. "The District Congress unit will hold a black flag protest against his visit. We are protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR," Altaf Hallur, President of Hubli-Dharwad Mahanagar Congress unit said.

"Also, the state BJP government did not do anything for the losses incurred to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore due to heavy rains here last year. They have not announced any relief amount for the affected people. We are also protesting on the Mhadei issue, which is about sharing of the Mhadei River water with Goa," he added. Amit Shah will arrive in Hubli on January 18 and will address a rally here. (ANI)

