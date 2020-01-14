Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson: New Trump deal can replace the Iran nuclear pact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 14:14 IST
UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson: New Trump deal can replace the Iran nuclear pact
File photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement to ensure that the Islamic Republic did not get an atomic weapon. "If we're going to get rid of it, let's replace it and let's replace it with the Trump deal," Johnson said of the 2015 nuclear arms control deal with Tehran. "That would be a great way forward."

"President Trump is a great deal maker, by his own account. Let's work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead," Johnson told the BBC. Under the deal brokered in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, to restrict its nuclear program.

But in 2018, Trump pulled out of the deal. European powers have repeatedly said they still support the deal though Tehran announced earlier this month it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, a further blow to the deal. "If you get rid of this nuclear deal, the JCPOA, it's what Trump wants. My point to our American friends is, look, somehow or other you've got to stop the Iranians acquiring a nuclear weapon," Johnson said.

"From the American perspective, it's a flawed agreement, it expires, plus it was negotiated by President (Barack) Obama. From their point of view, it has many, many faults." Trump is confident he could still renegotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said earlier this month after Iran announced it would retreat further from the 2015 nuclear pact.

"I don't want a military conflict between us, the United States and Iran, let's dial this thing down," Johnson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035

Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035 Hyderabad, Jan 14 PTI NMDC Limited has executed and registered four of its Iron ore mining leases extension in Bailadila region of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The mines...

Need India-specific data to properly implement facial recognition tech: Infosys co-founder

As India plans to roll out a nationwide facial recognition system this year, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan believes that the country must develop its own databases for efficient implementation of breakthrough technologies that use ...

India asks Pakistan to return its rake used in Samjhauta Express

India has asked Pakistan to return the Samjhauta Express rake lying at Wagah for the past five months, following the suspension of train services due to tense relations between the two countries after the nullification of Article 370 in Jam...

Sequent Software appoints new CFO to take company through next phase of growth

&#160;Sequent Software, Inc., a leading specialist in the digital transformation of secure payments for banks and e-commerce platforms, continues its investment in executive talent with the hiring of Raaj Shah as Chief Financial Officer CFO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020