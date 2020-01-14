Irish PM to call February national election - president's office

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday in order to hold a parliamentary election in February, the president's office said in a statement.

The Irish Times and national broadcaster RTE said Varadkar had told his ministers the ballot would be on Feb. 8.

