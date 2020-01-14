Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Venkaiah Naidu presents Dr. M S Swaminathan award during Pongal event

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described Shri Swaminathan as the “Father of the Green Revolution in India and the Doyen of Agricultural Science”.

VP Venkaiah Naidu presents Dr. M S Swaminathan award during Pongal event
Conveying his heartiest Pongal wishes to the people, the Vice President said that Pongalwas the celebration of the bounty of nature. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

Eminent Agricultural Scientist Dr. M S Swaminathan was presented the 'Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu National Award for Excellence' for his distinguished contribution to the field of agriculture today.

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu presented him the award during the Pongal Celebrations held at Raj Bhavan in Chennai today.

The Award instituted by the Muppavarapu Foundation was announced recently during its 10th-anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad. It carries a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakhs and a citation.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described Shri Swaminathan as the "Father of the Green Revolution in India and the Doyen of Agricultural Science". He has been playing a pioneering role in the advancement of agriculture and improving the lives of the farmers, the Vice President added.

Pointing out that the TIME magazine had described him as one of the 20 most influential Asians of the 20th century and one of the only three from India, Shri Naidu appealed to young agricultural scientists to emulate his qualities and work with dedication for the uplift of farmers and to make agriculture profitable, sustainable and viable.

Conveying his heartiest Pongal wishes to the people, the Vice President said that Pongalwas the celebration of the bounty of nature. "It is the expression of profound gratitude to nature for nourishing and sustaining life", he added.

Referring to the concerns over the degradation of the environment and reckless exploitation of natural resources, he said that traditional wisdom and practices of nature conservation must become a source of inspiration and serve as a roadmap for inclusive and sustainable development.

The Vice President asked young agri-researchers to come up with out of box ideas to make agriculture profitable, sustainable and viable.

After the award ceremony, the Vice President, his spouse Smt. Ushamma and family members witnessed a cultural program along with other dignitaries on the occasion of Pongal.

Terming India as "the land of festivals", the Vice President said that because of the cultural foundations in the country, the spirit of festivity often crosses lines of region, religion, and community.

Stating that Indian festivals have acted as a strong unifying force, binding the county together through shared joy, love and brotherhood, Shri Naidu stressed the importance of taking our unique festivals to younger generations so that they were made aware of the legacy of the grand civilization they inherited.

He expressed the confidence that our festivals would reinforce the unique identity of our civilization and inspire us to build a prosperous, peaceful, unified, inclusive and beautiful world.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Telangana, Dr.TamilisaiSoundararajan, Speaker, Tamil Nadu Assembly, Dr. P. Dhanpal and Ministers of Tamil Nadu Government, Shri D. Jayakumar, ShriPandiarajan and Shri P. Benjamin were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Rishabh Pant suffers concussion in ODI against Australia

Indian cricket Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting in the first ODI against Australia here on Tuesday. KL Ruhul is keeping for the Team Indian in the absence of Pant. The 22-year-old is under observ...

Marylebone Cricket Club backs five-day Test matches

Amid talks over four-day Tests, Marylebone Cricket Club MCC on Tuesday backed five days Test matches although it added that there are some benefits of a four-day Test. The MCC Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee has recently d...

David Warner becomes fourth fastest batsman to 5000 ODI runs

Australian cricketer David Warner on Tuesday became the fourth fastest batsman to smash 5000 ODI runs. The left-handed batsman achieved the feat in the ongoing first ODI against India here at the Wankhede Stadium.Warner reached 5000 runs in...

Andhra beat Hyderabad by an innings and 45 runs in Ranji Trophy

Andhra crushed Hyderabad by an innings and 96 runs to register their third win in Group A of the Ranji Trophy here on Tuesday. Resuming at the overnight score of 45 for three, Hyderabad were shot out for 168 in 74.4 overs in their second in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020