Will continue as CLP, LoP leader only on high command's order, says Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday told Congress leaders AK Antony and Ahmed Patel that he will continue as Leader of the Opposition(LoP) and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) head only if high command orders and other senior leaders of party in Karnataka give assent to it. Siddaramaiah met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi.

As per sources, Patel and Antony have tried to convince Sidharamaiah to take back his resignation and to lead the party in Karnataka but Sidharamaiah has put some conditions in front of leadership and has said that he will continue only on high command's approval. Sidharamaiah has been upset with the party leaders who have spoken over his leadership in Karnataka.

Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Dr G Parameshwar, MB Patil, DK Shivakumar, SR Patil and HK Patil had reportedly questioned Siddarmaiah's "one-man" leadership. Sidharamaiah had conveyed this to Sonia Gandhi. Congress, who was led by Siddaramaiah in by-elections, lost 13 seats and could only win two seats from Hunsur and Shivajinagar. Soon after the results, Siddaramaiah had resigned from both LoP and CLP leadership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.