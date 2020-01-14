PM should convene meeting of all parties on rising prices of essential commodities: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over rising prices of essential commodities, demanding that the Prime Minister "come forward" and convene a meeting of all parties where he should lay down a roadmap for tackling inflation. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in politics of hatred and division, saying he should focus on the country's development instead.

"We demand that the PM should come forward and convene a meeting of all opposition leaders and lay down a roadmap for tackling and bringing down prices of essential commodities in the next 30 days," he said, adding that if that does not happen India's nutrition and food value will both be under dire threat. "We sincerely hope that Prime Minister, who came to power saying that he is going to attack inflation, is the same Prime Minister today who is on a 'maun vrat' on the unprecedented inflation that plagues the food budget of the common household," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said rising prices of essential commodities and unemployment have thrown the country into a state of "financial emergency", accusing the Prime Minister of "snatching away" the poor man's bread and "breaking into pieces" the domestic budget of Indians. "Back-breaking inflation, life-threatening unemployment and falling GDP has created a state of 'financial emergency'. Rise in prices of vegetables, pulses, edible oil, LPG gas and other food items has snatched away the poor's bread and butter. Modi ji has broken the domestic budgets of countrymen into pieces," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Modi government saying if unemployment rises and incomes decline, there is danger of youth and students "exploding in anger" and asked whether this is the 'achhe din' promised by the BJP. "The nation is engrossed with the anti-CAA, anti-NPR protests. Both present a clear and present danger," Chidambaram said.

The sliding economy is an even greater threat to the country, the former finance minister said in a series of tweets. "If unemployment rises and incomes decline, there is the danger of youth and students exploding in anger," he said.

Chidambaram also attacked the government over the rising consumer price index (CPI) inflation. "The circle of incompetent management is complete. Mr Narendra Modi's government started in July 2014 with CPI inflation at 7.39 per cent. In December 2019, it was 7.35 per cent," Chidambaram said.

"Food inflation stands at 14.12 per cent. Vegetable prices are up 60 per cent. Onion prices are over Rs 100 per kg. This is the 'achhe din' promised by the BJP," he said. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the government over spiralling prices of vegetables and essential commodities which is hitting the poor.

She accused the government of picking pockets of the common man and also taking away their livelihood. "The prices of vegetables and other edible commodities is getting out of reach of the common man. What will the poor eat when vegetables, oil, pulses and flour turns expensive. The poor are not even getting employment due to the economic recession. The BJP government has not just picked the pockets of the poor but also kicked them on their stomachs," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Surjewala also questioned the PM's silence over the "unprecedented" increase in prices of food items, saying this has hit the common man. He said inflation and unemployment are the bane of the country and retail inflation has surged to an all-time high surpassing even the 2013 level.

"In last nine months, inflation is going up rapidly every month but PM is silent... Where is the Prime Minister? Today, onions are selling at Rs 85 a Kg against Rs 8 a Kg in 2014...but Prime Minister is missing in action," he said. "Is Prime Minister concerned about millions and millions of household who have now to cut down on their daily food budget, have to cut down on their daily nutrition budget? Is he even concerned about millions of women – India's daughters and women – who have no money in their hand to cook everyday's meal and to provide adequate nutrition to the family. India is on the cusp of an unprecedented food price inflation but the Prime Minister is absolutely silent," he alleged.

Surjewala further said, "In this entire atmosphere, the only magic wand that Modi Ji has is division and hatred. When any individual or an executive of a company, or a thinker or a writer, or journalist or a policy analyst ever makes a point that the CAA and NRC and NPR are inherently divisive and diversionary in order to draw attention away from rampant food inflation, from unprecedented joblessness. "So, the only answer then is to declare such people anti-national or tell them not to do business in India. I think that is entirely myopic and a rudimentary approach bordering on being idiotic. We humbly, respectfully tell the Prime Minister to look within to introspect and to move beyond his agenda of division to agenda of development."

Surjewala said unprecedented levels of unemployment and joblessness plague the youth of India today. He said India's youth and students, who are already marred by unprecedented fee hike as government is bent upon privatization and commercialization of education, see no future for themselves even when they pass out with doctorate, post graduate or professional degrees.

