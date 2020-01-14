Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mani Shankar Aiyar addresses protestors at Shaheen Bagh, makes contentious remarks

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday joined protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh here and attacked the BJP-led central government saying that they fought elections on the promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', but they did 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinash'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:45 IST
Mani Shankar Aiyar addresses protestors at Shaheen Bagh, makes contentious remarks
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar at Shaheen Bagh. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday joined protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh here and attacked the BJP-led central government saying that they fought elections on the promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', but they did 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinash'. "They got majority in election because they said we will do 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together for everyone's progress). But what they did? They did 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinash (destruction)'," Aiyar said.

He added, "Aap hi ne unko pradhan mantri banaya hai, aap hi unko singhasan se utar sakte ho (You have made him the Prime Minister, only you can dethrone him)". He also offered all out help for the protest, while also making a scathing statement, without taking any names or reference.

Aiyar later went on to say, "Whatever I can do personally for you, I am ready to do that. Jo bhi qurbaniyan deni hon, usme main bhi shaamil hone ko tayaar hun. Ab dekhein ki kiska hath mazboot hai, hamara ya uss (wo) kaatil ka? (Whatever sacrifices need to be given, I am ready for the same. Now let's see whose hand is strong, ours or that murderer's?) The Kalindi Kunj stretch, a crucial route that connects Delhi with Faridabad and Noida has been closed since December 15 last year due to demonstrations against CAA and NRC. Several commuters using this road have been forced to use alternative routes such as Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey meets DGP OP Singh

A day after police commissionerate system was announced for Lucknow, Citys first Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with DGP OP Singh in states capital city. He also listed his priorities soon after the meeting and s...

Netflix thriller series 'You' revamped for season 3

After two spectacular seasons, Netflix series You is all set to revamp its third season, announced Netflix on Tuesday. The online video streaming platform shared the update on its Instagram account with a post and captioned it, New Year. Ne...

Person who posted video of missile striking Ukrainian airliner has been taken into custody

A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday. The results of the invest...

'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said that an initiative called Gaav Tithe Congress will be implemented in the state and under this initiative, which will go on for the next three months, 40,000 Gram Congress Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020