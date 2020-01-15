UPDATE 1-Incoming Guatemalan president to keep country's embassy in Jerusalem
Incoming Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will keep his country's embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, confirming the move made by his predecessor following pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Giammattei, a conservative former surgeon and ex-prison chief who will be sworn in later in the day to a four-year term, also plans to designate Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Hezbollah, a heavily armed outfit, has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Guatemalan
- Donald Trump
- Jerusalem
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Iran
- Lebanese
ALSO READ
Israel's Leviathan field begins pumping gas
Israeli top court hears case on Netanyahu's political future
Israel's Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases
UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu says will seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in corruption cases
Israeli PM Netanyahu asks for parliamentary immunity amid corruption charges