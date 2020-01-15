Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president - witness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Guatemala City
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:07 IST
Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president - witness
Image Credit:

Protesters surrounded outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales late on Tuesday, throwing eggs at him and his vice president as they sought to take up new posts that would offer them immunity from prosecution, just hours after leaving office.

Protesters yelling "murderer" jostled Morales' police detail and let off a loud firework as he tried to reach a hotel acting as temporary headquarters for Central America's regional parliament, a Reuters witness said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Freedom House calls for oversight on China's efforts to influence media abroad

U.S. democracy watchdog group Freedom House urged governments on Wednesday to impose penalties on Chinese officials and tighten broadcast regulations amid a dramatic expansion in Chinese efforts to influence media overseas. When Chinese dip...

Tennis-Buoyed Djokovic banking on history repeating itself

Champion Novak Djokovic will be gunning for his eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne under circumstances strikingly similar to those when he lifted his second after being inspired by success with his country.A 23-year old Djokovic, loo...

Tennis-Federer eyeing another miracle in Melbourne

Roger Federer continues to defy the ageing process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is growing narrower every passing month.Yet when the 38-year-old begins his 21st Australian Open c...

Dhawan says ready to bat anywhere

Regular India opener Shikhar Dhawan says he is ready to bat anywhere after skipper Virat Kohlis move to drop himself down at No. 4 to accommodate him and K L Rahul backfired in the first ODI against Australia. The visitors crushed India by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020