Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president - witness

Protesters surrounded outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales late on Tuesday, throwing eggs at him and his vice president as they sought to take up new posts that would offer them immunity from prosecution, just hours after leaving office.

Protesters yelling "murderer" jostled Morales' police detail and let off a loud firework as he tried to reach a hotel acting as temporary headquarters for Central America's regional parliament, a Reuters witness said.

